MYRTLE POINT -- For the first time, the Coos County Fair features a car show this year to greet guests with classic cars as they enter the fair.
The car show was organized by the car club Mid Coast Mustang, who sent out invites to select individuals from other car clubs in the area to be part of the event.
Classic cars and trucks on display Tuesday along Fourth Street during opening day at the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point.
“This is our first time at the Coos County Fair, and we thought it would be nice to have an entrance where people can check out the classic cars while they're coming into the fair,” Mid Coast Mustang member Greg Gannon said.
Invitations to 21 classic car owners from all the local car clubs were sent out to participate in this new fair tradition.
On the opening day of the fair Tuesday, pristine muscle cars lined the sides of Fourth Street in Myrtle Point down by the high school, at the entrance to the fairgrounds. From 3 to 6 p.m. folks making their way to the fair got to take an up-close look at the shiny classics.
“So far we’re getting a lot of attention. I’ve seen folks coming in and leaving poking in the aisles and looking at the cars,” Gannon said.
Alongside the hot rods, Mid Coast Mustang also set up a speaker system to play classic hits from the 1950s and '60s.
People walk through a classic car show Tuesday along Fourth Street during opening day at the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in Myrtle Point.
“You’ve got to have classic music to go along with classic cars,” Gannon said.
The club, already looking toward next year, hopes at the next fair they can have some sort of competition for the car show.
“This year we’re just doing a show. Next year we’ll have a people’s choice award, so people coming into the fair will be able to vote. We figured we’d give it a test run this year and grow from there,” Gannon said.