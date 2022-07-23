County fair
Buy Now

Daisy Garduno rides a sheep during the mutton bustin competition at the Coos County Fair.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

The Coos County Fair & Rodeo will return to Myrtle Point with five days of fun activities planned beginning Tuesday.

The fair will include a variety of exciting and fun events ranging from youth livestock shows to days of carnival with everything in between.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your favorite things to do during the Dog Days of Summer?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments