The Coos County Fair & Rodeo will return to Myrtle Point with five days of fun activities planned beginning Tuesday.
The fair will include a variety of exciting and fun events ranging from youth livestock shows to days of carnival with everything in between.
While the days are filled with contests and activities, the big crowds come to Myrtle Point at night. As the sun goes down each day, the activities really heat up.
The annual rodeo runs Friday and Saturday, showcasing some of the best rodeo stars in the nation in events such as bull riding, roping and barrel racing.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, country music will fill the fairgrounds. Josh Gracin will be on stage Tuesday, Mark Willis will take the stage Thursday and Colt Ford will headline the event Thursday. All three concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Gracin grew up listening to country music before catapulting to fame while auditioning for American Idol. Gracin, who was an active duty Marine at the time, finished fourth in the second season. After finishing his military service, Gracin released his first album. He has had three top-5 singles.
Willis has been a country star since 1996 and has had seven singles reach the top 10 in the charts, including "19 Somethin," which reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. He has been releasing music and touring for decades. In 2019, Willis become the 218th member of the Grand Ole Opry.
More of a newcomer to the industry, Ford has become one of the biggest names in country music with five consecutive top 10 debuts in the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. He has sold over 3 million albums with his unique country rap combination.
His latest album, Keys to the Country, is very personal to him.
“Listen to these tracks…you’ll know exactly who I am,” he said. “Colt Ford is about God, family, friends, and America. I’m just a guy who loves life. I love people. I love knowing I could make a difference in somebody else’s life with a song. I hope you walk away with a smile on your face. I poured my heart and soul into this one. This ain’t a hobby. It’s life. The fans are the reason I’m here. I’m going to keep doing it for them. I feel like the luckiest man on planet earth, so I’m not stopping.”
Tickets to the Coos County Fair cost $8 Tuesday and Wednesday and $10 from Thursday through Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online through the county fair website.
