MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Fair Board hopes for the fair to become a premiere summer destination for families.
As the Coos County Fair hosts its grand opening on Tuesday, July 23 at 10 a.m., it kicks off five days of packed entertainment, vendors and games. New events have been added as well, starting with the car show at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Produce covers a desk Sunday as exhibitors check in Sunday for competition in the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Poiint.
“It’s in front of the fair office there on 4th Street and should have nice-looking hot rods,” said Brad Burnette, Coos County Fair board member.
The idea to have a car show during the fair was brought up as a way to encourage more community involvement. Burnette explained that the board saw people enjoying Cruise the Coos and July Jubilee’s car show, so why not have one at the Coos County Fair?
“We saw that the fair had small decline and knew everyone loves a car show,” he said. “And we just repaved 4th Street, so it is ready to go. What better spot for a car show than right there?”
Not only is a car show rolling in at the fairgrounds, but music is a big staple for this year’s fair.
“What sparked that was knowing so many people in the area really enjoy going to the big country music events and there has been a decline in those lately,” Burnette said. “There are half as many country music events than there used to be in Oregon, so why not make ourselves the premiere country music event of the summer and make the Coos County Fair a whole different ballgame?”
At the same time, the fair board is working on increasing the size of the fair’s camping facilities and other capacities to make it a bigger event.
“We have had a lot of good times and the fair has been incredible over the years, but it’s time to make the fair great again,” he said. “This is family entertainment, something for everyone. That is our vision, to get back to the days where people plan on going all week because it is so packed.”
As listed on the fair schedule, Wednesday is “Senior Day” with people 60 and older admitted for half price, with a crowd-drawing performance from Parmalee on the main stage, followed by a milk drinking contest to end the day at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday is “Kid’s Day,” with kids six to 17 years old admitted for half price and starting the day with the Fair and Rodeo Queen Competition at 9 a.m. and a performance from Tracy Byrd at 6:30 p.m.
Friday is “Patriot Day,” with veterans and service members admitted for half price. The day features the 4-H Dog Show at 10 a.m. and kid’s rodeo events at 6:15 p.m., followed by the open rodeo at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Coos County Fair parade marches through downtown Myrtle Point starting at 10 a.m. with the rodeo at 7 p.m.
For a full list of events, visit The World’s calendar at theworldlink.com.
“Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout this year with the barn projects and other projects this year,” Burnette said. “This community has been extremely generous and we appreciate it.”