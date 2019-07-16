MYRTLE POINT — By the end of 2021, the Coos County Fair will be showing off a brand new food pavilion.
Once the fair’s current undertaking with the new livestock barn is finished, money will be raised to build the new $302,400 structure.
“The pavilion now is made up of three booths that are side-by-side and are worse for wear,” said Debbie James, fair manager. “Those booths have been around for a long time, so it’s time for new ones.”
According to the Coos County Fair Alliance website, $100,000 is pending in matching funds, but only if $100,000 is raised to meet the match.
“If we get the match, another $59,400 gets (the pavilion) built by the 2020 Coos County Fair & Rodeo,” the website said, adding that in its 106-year history of “family fun,” the pavilion has been home to the Bridge Range, Lyons and Boy Scouts booths. However, “It’s time for some major upgrades.”
The new pavilion is expected to feature six food stations, covered seating, a patio, courtyard, a grape arbor, a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, evening lighting, and will feature four gables and cupola.
“The Pavilion will also be available for year-round use and special events and dance venues,” the website said.
The budget is planned to be spent in two stages, including the estimated $259,400. But the second budget is for a Solar Photovoltaic System “that could be added in 2021.” That will cost an anticipated $43,000, which includes grants and energy trust credits, the site said.
“People can start donating,” James said. “The Coos County Fair Alliance is doing the building and people can donate by visiting their Facebook page.”