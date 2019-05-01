MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Fair Alliance in Myrtle Point has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Northwest FCS has committed over $91,000 to 75 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,067 grants totaling more than $1.85 million.