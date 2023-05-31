Stanton started as a Part-Time Deputy in May 2006 and worked until November 2006. She left for a Security Job at Bay Area Hospital but couldn’t stay away long; she knew she could make a lasting impact with the Sheriff’s Office, so she applied for a full-time position.
Stanton returned as a sworn Corrections Deputy in May 2008, and due to how the training program was at the time, she learned on the fly. Her 20-year military background was evident as she showed no quit and stuck with it despite the many trials one is expected to face in this line of work.
She showed exceptional job knowledge by becoming a Field Training Officer (FTO) in April 2011. She has trained many outstanding deputies by leading with an iron fist while using her sense of humor to keep everyone around her on their toes and enjoying each day.
In 2015 we cut back to 49 beds due to a significant staffing shortfall, and Stanton stayed through the hard times and further staff shortages to become a Watch Commander in June of 2018.
In August of 2018, we went back to 100 beds, and her experience eased the transition for the jail staff. She made herself available to help any member who struggled with the increased supervision workload.
When the Corrections Division moved to 12-hour shifts in April 2019, Stanton was one of the first new Court Crew Deputies and has held that position since. Court staff routinely remark on her outstanding job and how she handles the public.
Adults in Custody (AIC) and Deputies share the respect given to Stanton. She has helped young and old deputies by sharing their passion for the work, and she always has an unmatched wicked sense of humor. To this day AICs remark, “Don’t let her size fool you; she’s not to be messed with.”
Fifteen years of continuous service to the county cannot be wrapped up in a few words when you add her sense of humor and Southern Charm. Stories galore will be shared during this exciting yet sad day for the Sheriff’s Office. We are indeed losing a good one. Thank you, Deputy Stanton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In