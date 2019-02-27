MYRTLE POINT — Sheriff’s deputies rescued 77-year-old Gary McDaniel and his dog from his porch on Reedsford Road in Myrtle Point after heavy rains flooded his yard Monday.
Deputies had to launch a bout at McDaniel’s residence in order to rescue him.
McDaniel reportedly drove his vehicle out of the back of the fairgrounds during the high water and submerged his truck. He told deputies that he had to swim from his truck to the elevated porch with his dog.
The truck was found on Reedsford Road with water up to its hood.