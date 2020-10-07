COOS BAY — The Coos County Democratic Party headquarters was vandalized Tuesday night, police and party officials say.
Party staff was in the downtown building around 9:15 p.m. when an individual taped a sign on the door and poured a putrid-smelling liquid on the ground and vent at the front of the office, according to party chair Mo Aakre. The smell came through a vent into the building and made a staff member sick, she said.
"You stink! And so do your nominees! #MAGA," the sign read in all caps, referring to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
A video posted on the party's Facebook page shows a single individual wearing a face covering posting the sign and taking a bottle out of a jacket pocket.
Coos Bay Police have yet to identify the individual or the substance used, according to Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar. The substance was determined not to be chemical or accelerant and smelled like sour milk, Chapanar said.
The case remains open, and the activity is classified as criminal mischief in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, Chapanar said.
Party leaders thought the office's downtown location would be a safe option, since the area is well lit and well traveled, though they haven't experienced this kind of nuisance before, Aakre said. Now, party officials are exploring protocol changes following the incident.
"I want to assure my staff of their safety," Aakre said. "Our people who come into the office are positive and hard working."
The air inside and around the office was still foul-smelling Wednesday morning, and Aakre said staff wouldn't be allowed to return to the space until after a restoration company comes to clean the remaining substance.
"I'm not going to blame this on the Republicans," Aakre said. "We all live in this community."
Instead, Aakre said she's reached out to local Republican Party leadership to discuss the incident and the campaign season going forward.
Coos County Republican Party Chair Rod Schilling didn't respond to a voicemail left by The World Wednesday morning before this story was published.
"We're hoping to catch this individual and have them have the consequences of their poor choice," Aakre said of the unknown suspect.
