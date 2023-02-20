Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

The Coos County Cultural Coalition is celebrating!  At their grant award ceremony earlier this month the Coalition achieved a milestone - they awarded their 250th grant.

The "CCCC" is the local arm of the Oregon Cultural Trust.  As such they annually receive grant requests for new projects from Coos County arts and cultural non-profits as well as qualified individuals. The deadline for grant applications is Halloween for projects to occur the following calendar year. Information about the CCCC and grant eligibility information can be found on their website www.ccculturalcoalition.org



