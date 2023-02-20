The Coos County Cultural Coalition is celebrating! At their grant award ceremony earlier this month the Coalition achieved a milestone - they awarded their 250th grant.
The "CCCC" is the local arm of the Oregon Cultural Trust. As such they annually receive grant requests for new projects from Coos County arts and cultural non-profits as well as qualified individuals. The deadline for grant applications is Halloween for projects to occur the following calendar year. Information about the CCCC and grant eligibility information can be found on their website www.ccculturalcoalition.org
The amount received from the Oregon Cultural Trust for re-granting varies from year to year but this year grants were given to 17 Coos County organizations, totalling $13,752.
The following organizations received checks at this year's February award ceremony at Wildflour Public House:
- Bandon High School District Band Program - "Update and replace worn-out sound system"
- Bandon Historical Soiety Museum - " Purchase materials to create displays illustrating the history of The Barn Community Center in Bandon's City Park"
- Bandon Inclusivity Group - "Raising Cultural Awareness via Events Utilizing Children's Books"
- Bay Area Artists Association - "Instructor Stipend Project 2023"
- Coos Art Museum - "CAM Community Days - interactive, hands-on Sundays at CAM"
- Coos Bay Public Library - "Explorations of Arts and Techniques"
- Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park - " Much Ado About Nothing - costumes, props and set construction"
- Create Center, Coquille - "Nightmare Portal props and makeup workshops, create life-sized dragon"
- Dolphin Players - "Empire Classic Science Fiction Film Festival"
- Little Theatre on the Bay - "Summer Youth Theatre Ticket Support"
- Marlo Dance Studio, Bandon - "Alice in Wonderland, scenery rental"
- Oregon Coast Historical Railway, Coos Bay - "Display area enhancement, equipment upgrades"
- Oregon Coast Music Association - ""Community Engagement to Expand Awareness of Latin & Hispanic Orchestral and Vocal Music"
- Redfish Music Festival - "3 Concerts in North Bend and 1 in Bandon"
- South Coast Clambake Music Festival" - "Music in the Schools - performances in local schools"
- South Coast Folk Society - "Children's Summer Traditional Music and Dance Camp"
