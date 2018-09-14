COOS BAY — Coos County Cultural Coalition is accepting grant applications through Oct. 31 for projects to occur during 2019. Checks to successful grantees will be presented Feb. 7, 2019. Grant amounts are usually between $250-$1,200 and are intended to act as seed money for a new program in an existing organization or as a boost to buy materials or print/publicity costs for a one-time project of an individual artist or small non-501c3 organization.
To determine if your project idea might be eligible for a grant, visit http://www.ccculturalcoalition.org/ where you will find additional information about the organization and grants.
The Coalition is organized for the purpose of preserving, protecting and developing the arts, heritage and humanities in Coos County through periodic distribution of grant monies to qualified applicants with funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust and other such funds that the Coalition may obtain.