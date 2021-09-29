Got an idea for a new project to improve access to arts, music, culture in Coos County? Need a little cash to get the project off the ground?
Coos County Cultural Coalition, the local re-granting arm of The Oregon Cultural Trust, is now accepting grant applications.
Normally applications are due on October 31 but due to the challenging current circumstances the deadline has been extended until November 30. The grants are intended for projects taking place in 2022.
Grant amounts are usually between $250 to $1,200 and are intended to act as "seed money." The CCCC encourages applications for a new program in an existing organization or as a boost to buy materials or cover publicity costs for a one-time project of an individual artist or non-501c3 organization.
To determine if your project idea might be eligible for a grant and grant application visit the CCCC website at https://www.ccculturalcoalition.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In