While COVID cases have slowed in most counties around Coos County, things are not so good at home.
Coos Health & Wellness reported another 66 cases Wednesday, putting the county at 555 active cases as of Thursday afternoon. In August, the county reported a record 1,077 cases, more than any three other months combined during the pandemic. But September could be even worse. Through September 22, Coos County has had 882 COVID cases, or 41 a day. At that rate, the county would see more cases in September than August.
"If we continue, we are going to exceed August by just a hair," said Katrinka McReynolds with Coos Health & Wellness. "I think there's a continuing cause for concern and awareness. We know what works. We are all sick of it. I think some of it we are all tired and we're forgetting to be careful with people we're close to."
Coos County also reported three new deaths linked to COVID in the last week.
Of the 882 cases, 234 have been in people under 19, making a full 27% of cases in children. While no one under 20 has been hospitalized during the pandemic, the rising cases is playing havoc in schools.
"Very, very many schools, classrooms, cohorts and activities have been impacted," said Becky Fairhurst.
Fairhurst said children are still not seeing the worst symptoms, but there remains a danger.
"I think we're seeing more symptoms that we used to with this, but still not severe," Fairhurst said. "Across the board, we're seeing a little more sick than the last wave of COVID, but nothing serious among children right now."
While every school district in the county has seen cases and most schools have, Fairhurst said parents need not worry unless they are notified by their children's school. She said if a student is in close contact with someone who tests positive, they will be notified. In that case, students are encouraged to stay home. If the school does not call, they can continue to go to class.
McReynolds said she saw this work first-hand when she was called by her child's school in North Bend.
"All of us received a call from the school when our child was exposed," she said. "I know that was done before the next school day began. I believe this is standard procedure for schools."
McReynolds acknowledged there was a lot of information going around social media, some of it good and some bad.
"I think the most helpful thing I saw a parent say on local social media is their child had minimal cold symptoms and still tested positive," McReynolds said. "It's important to understand kids can have minimal symptoms and still be positive."
The key at this stage in the pandemic, she added, was to follow the recommendations of the medical field and get vaccinated, wear masks, social distance and maintain good hygiene.
