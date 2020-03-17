COQUILLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Coos County Courthouse has announced new restrictions to protect its staff and the public.
“As everyone is aware, there is a great deal of concern over the current situation involving the COVID-19 virus,” wrote District Attorney Paul Frasier in a press release. “In order to protect the public and employees of the office, I will be instituting the following beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.”
These restrictions include the cancelations of all criminal court hearings for the rest of March, except for defendants in custody.
“My staff will attempt to contact all witnesses in trials and hearings that are set until the end of the month to inform them of the status of their particular case,” the release said. “The grand jury will continue to operate, but only cases where the defendant is in custody or where a preliminary hearing is set will be heard. Again, my staff will seek to confirm with witnesses for the grand jury the status of their cases.”
However, if a witness doesn’t believe they should come to the courthouse and potentially be exposed to the virus, “we would ask that they inform my staff and we will try to get the matter postponed,” Frasier wrote.
“Unfortunately, there is no provision currently under Oregon law where the Chief Justice of Oregon can waive any statutory trial requirements in light of any emergency such as this,” the release said. “Consequently, if defendants insist upon their statutory right to a speedy trial, that right must be honored. This is an issue that I hope the Oregon Legislature takes up in their next session.”
While the courthouse is open for business, it is no longer open for in-person public contact. All contact should now be done by phone, email, fax, or written letter.
The courthouse can be reached at 541-396-7550, by email at coosda@co.coos.or.us, or by fax at 541-396-1015. To write the courthouse, letters can be mailed to 250 North Baxter Street in Coquille.
“The County Commission will meet March 17 to discuss further actions,” Frasier wrote. “I anticipate, given the governor’s order (Monday) to close all restaurants and bars except for takeout service, the ban on gatherings of 25 or more people and the suggestion that there will be no gatherings of 10 or more people that I will have to reduce the number of employees actually in the office during office hours. This will mean that we are not going to be able to respond to phone calls, etc. as quickly as we would like.”
Frasier added that he hopes these restrictions will be short-lived and asks for the public to be patient as “we work our way through this situation.”
