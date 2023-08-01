On July 23 around 2:09 p.m., Coos County Dispatch received a call from a residence on Cape Arago Hwy for a theft of recyclable cans. Deputy M.R. Smith responded to the residence.
Upon Deputy Smith’s arrival, he was also advised that a case of unopened beer was stolen from under the residence’s carport, and two sets of Bogs Brand mud boots were stolen from in front of the entry door. The victims provided surveillance video footage of the suspects, later identified as Travis Roland (38) and Courtney Elizabeth Beasley (47), taking the boots, the case of beer, and a large number of cans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In