COQUILLE — Coos County Commissioners voted Tuesday to lock all the existing gates on roads in county forest lands as a way to eliminate potential fires. The closed gates would reduce access of motorized vehicles into forest lands in the Beaver Hill area.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the possibility of closing either all or portions of the county’s forest lands in order to protect it from wildfires. Coos County Forester Lance Morgan told commissioners his main concern lied with people on forest lands not taking full precautions and smoking while in the area.
“We used to have one fire maybe every five years,” said Morgan. “I’ve been here almost 30 years now and we’ve had two fires so far this year.”
In response to increased fire danger, Coos Forest Protective Association has placed various fire restrictions throughout the county including prohibiting smoking while traveling through forest lands at all times. However, smoking is allowed if done in vehicles on improved roads.
As way to combat that risk, the commissioners agreed reducing the vehicles travelling through would help and they ultimately decided against any forest closures as of now. For the time being, the board said they will monitor forest lands closely and called for additional signage to be placed through forest lands warning of fire risks.
In the motion, commissioners issued two exceptions for gate closures which included gates at the Beaver Hill Disposal site and Tioga Sporks Park. Also, loggers would still be able to enter and exit with their vehicles to allow them to continue working since most crews are equipped with fire safety tools. Visitors will be able to access entrance on foot or by bicycle through the gated areas.
Board chairman Bob Main wrapped up the motion by reiterating the economic importance of forest lands and its contribution to the county’s general funds.
The Coos County Forestry Department manages about 15,000 acres of county forest which produces millions of dollars in revenue from timber sale contracts and commercial permits.