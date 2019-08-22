COQUILLE — Coos County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday with a Newberg-based company to conduct aerial spraying of its newly acquired forest lands.
The county awarded Western Helicopter Services, Inc. the contract to spray approximately 414 acres of land near Seven Devils Road.
According to the contract summary, the company will charge the county $34.80 per acre to spray bringing the total cost of the project to approximately $14,407.20. The funds to pay for the services will come from the forestry department’s reforestation account.
In a previous interview with The World, Coos County Forester Lance Morgan said the land, which was incorporated into the county forest earlier this month, had about three years’ worth of overgrown brush most of which included Himalayan blackberry and Salmonberry shrubs.
Being that the contract ends Oct. 15, Morgan said the department is hoping to have the land sprayed by mid-September. However, he added weather is a major factor in determining when exactly that will happen.