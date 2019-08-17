COOS COUNTY — Coos County Commissioners approved two resolutions on Tuesday calling on the incorporation of newly acquired property into the Coos County Forest.
The property, which was purchased in July, will add about 600 acres to the county’s forest increasing its harvest area and allowing the county to earn more revenue in the future.
Coos County Forester Lance Morgan points out land purchased recently by the county Friday as he drives through the property off Seven Devils R…
Coos County Forester Lance Morgan said the property was purchased for approximately $1.5 million using money from the county’s forest reserve fund which includes funds from extra acreage logged by the county throughout the years.
An additional 80 acres was also purchased in July near Seven Devils Road that the county commissioners incorporated last week. According to Morgan, the forestry department plans on planting an assortment of trees on about 400 acres after cleaning up three years’ worth of piled up debris and brush from the area.
“The next step is to spray the land which will probably happen within the next month,” said Morgan. “We have to burn a lot of slash piles that will happen in late November because there is a lot of debris left on the property. It’s a big project, but with our staff it’s doable.”
The county, which cuts on a 40-year rotation, has collected millions from its forest lands all of which go toward the county’s general fund. According to Morgan, for the past five years, the county has collected a rolling average of approximately $4.6 million a year from its timber sales.
Currently, there is about 20 acres of timber already planted on the new property, which was left by its previous owners, but it won’t be logged for another several years, said Morgan.
A portion of the land not being used for harvest will potentially be used to reestablish a local elk habitat, said Morgan. The forestry department has been in talks with a wildlife preservation group, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, on making this happen.
Stumps and stacks of logs pepper some of the 600-acres of land off Seven Devils Road near the South Slough Preserve purchased recently by Coos…
If the foundation partners with the county, the two will work through a conservation easement to create the elk habitat which would allow for public access and the county to retain its ownership rights. A meeting has been set in September between the county and officials from the foundation to discuss the potential deal in further detail, said Morgan.
“We are also looking into a land trade with the South Slough Reserve,” said Morgan.
In an effort to preserve coho salmon and their spawning areas, the trade would include land near Winchester Creek to allow the South Slough to create a protective barrier for the salmon.
Like the possible partnership with the elk foundation, Morgan said nothing has been approved, but that its department is still in communication with the South Slough about whether or not a potential trade will take place.
So far this year, about 115 acres have been sold bringing the county about $1.9 million, said Morgan.
“This is really a long term investment,” he said. “It’s not something I’m going to see in my lifetime, but we’ll have an extra 400 acres available for harvest that we don’t have now for the future.”