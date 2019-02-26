COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon and declared a local state of emergency following this weekend’s winter storm and its impact on the county’s roadways.
In a unanimous vote, the board approved two orders, the first being an order declaring the entire county in a state of emergency and the second calling on Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to follow suit.
A Coquille Police officer talks to motorists at roadblock along Highway 42S where flood water breached the road near Coquille.
Doing so would allow the county to receive state and federal assistance to help pay for the additional costs now needed to repair its roads. According to a preliminary assessment by Coos County Roadmaster John Rowe, the storm caused an estimated $740,000 worth of damages.
“You’re never fully sure when they forecast an atmospheric river what that can mean,” said Coos County Emergency Manager Mike Murphy. “We got a lot of rain.”
According to the National Weather Service in Medford, the atmospheric river produced rainfall that varied throughout the county with some cities receiving four inches of rain while others had up to 15 inches over the last five days.
An atmospheric river, which releases water vapor in the form of snow or rain, is a weather condition that brings moisture from the Hawaiian tropics over to the West Coast.
The storm caused a number of landslides, flooding, fallen trees and other weather related damages to the county. Most of the road damage appears to be culverts that were blown out from landslide activity, said Murphy.
With the county now being placed in a state of emergency, the order, 19-02-014L, allows for the Coos County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office to take certain precautions to ensure the safety of its residents and their property.
Flood waters recede Tuesday along Old Broadbent Road after days of rain sent the Coquille River over its banks in Myrtle Point.
According to the order that includes, prohibiting or limiting the number of people who may gather at a location designated as an emergency area. It also includes barricading streets and roads which have also been designated as an emergency area and restricting or prohibiting its vehicular or pedestrian traffic.
Currently, the Coos County Road Department oversees the maintenance of approximately 188 miles of gravel roads and 341 miles of paved roads. The declaration of emergency is set to expire March 19.