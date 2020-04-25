COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners met via telephone conference Friday to continue talks of reopening the county’s parks and campgrounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A range of possibilities and potential dates were discussed on when the county would be able to open its parks and allow for overnight visitors.
Earlier in the week, commissioner discussed and reviewed a multi-phase reopening action plan which explored opening parks as early as May 8.
Coos County Commissioner John Sweet suggested on Wednesday rolling out the three phase plan on a monthly basis rather than on a two-week phase would allow the county with enough time to accurately analyze if things are working or not.
It would also allow the county with more time to continue to monitor the ever-evolving coronavirus outbreak and in the event a resurgence occurs of COVID-19 it would reinstate its previous restrictions and closures.
The proposed plan also included opening every other camping slot at its various parks to allow for social distancing guidelines to still be followed.
Unclear about the governor’s executive order in relation to camping guidelines, the commissioners agreed Wednesday additional guidance and clarity was needed from Oregon State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service before they could move forward with implementing any sort of reopening plan.
On Friday, Sweet said he was unable to connect with state park officials in time for the meeting, but that he did receive word from the U.S. Forest Service that a meeting was scheduled to take place Monday, April 27 in which she would provide him more information.
The Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area, which is managed by the U.S. Forest Service, is nearby Riley Ranch County Park, a campground that is used by many who travel to the dunes and would be impacted directly, according to Sweet.
“We’re still in limbo in working with state parks and forest service so I think it’s going to be hard for us to get a date until we visit with them a little bit more, but I’m not clear,” he said at Friday’s meeting. “My understanding is there a state order closing parks and so I assume we cannot do it unless we coordinate with our partners and I heard the governor say that she has directed state parks to handle manners relating to opening parks so I suspect we have to check in with them.”
Concerns over people congregating and other safety precautions were also discussed Friday in which suggestions such as possibly limiting the parks reopening to Oregon residents only and keeping access to restrooms closed were made.
The board plans on continuing discussions and will present more information in the next coming weeks.
