COOS COUNTY— Coos County Commissioners approved a final project list of recommendations by the Coos County Public Transit System Advisory Committee for usage of new ODOT road improvement funding.
Driver in training David Hanna pulls a Coos County Area Transit bus Wednesday into the company's yard in Coos Bay. New funding aimed to improv…
As part of the Keep Oregon Moving house bill, which passed last year, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) has created a new source of funding specifically aimed for improving and expanding public transportation services throughout the state.
Coos County Area Transit Program Manager Sergio Gamino spoke at last week’s meeting of a few of the items listed in the recommendations, most of which focused on capacity and infrastructure. Gamino presented two separate project lists, which included budgets for fund projects at 100 percent and 130 percent for the next three years.
In the event its department receives additional funding from ODOT, it will also be ready with a more expanded project list as well, said Gamino. On the list, the committee included items such as updating CCAT’s dispatch system, redesigning its website, publishing new schedules and maps and hiring new personnel to help increase services at its offices.
“We frequently find ourselves paying overtime,” Gamino said. “So, that is something we are trying to avoid in the future. Hiring a road supervisor will give us flexibility.”
According to Gamino, a new full-time dispatcher will also be added to the roster to help their condensed staff. He also spoke of its talent and retention project, which would increase compensation for its drivers about $1.25 across the board in 2019. In order to stay competitive with other companies, Gamino told commissioners he hopes the new pay increase will help with recruiting as well.
“You’re going to see increases in services also starting in July,” Gamino said. “We are going to have a Saturday service… Bandon will also see a fixed route three days a week.”
Driver Susan Rodgers wraps up a day of work behind the wheel of a Coos County Area Transit bus Wednesday at the company's yard in Coos Bay. Ne…
Other projects included increasing service times up to 30 minutes for evening routes, installing bus stop seats throughout the county and creating new information brochures and logo.
Commissioner John Sweet inquired about a new coastal route, which he said would allow travelers to head as far north as Lincoln City. As part of the Connect Oregon initiative, Gamino said part of that route that is not connected stretches from Coos Bay to Yachats. In its expanded project list, it has allocated funds to begin a pilot project to work on its development.
In June, STIF funding began being collected through the new payroll tax, which withheld one-tenth of one percent, or $1 per $1,000, from Oregon employees.
According to ODOT’s website, employees will now generate $115 million per year to improve public transportation by contributing less than $1 per week. The deadline for public transportation providers to submit an application is Nov. 1.