COQUILLE — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received approval last week to update its failing record management system and transition to a new, upgraded version this fall.
According to Coos County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kelly Andrews, the current software system, CMi, used by the department and all other agencies in Coos County hasn’t been performing well for years. The computer aided dispatch system, the record management system and the jail management system have all had errors in deleting important data and becoming unresponsive.
“We are at the point where we really need to move onto a new system,” said Andrews. “We have had a lot of problems with the current system where you would type in your report and then a line will just disappear and you have to retype it.”
Since 2005, all safety agencies, with the exception of Oregon State Police, have all operated on the same record management system as a way to increase file sharing and efficiency. Andrews mentioned to the board before doing so, each agency would have to call one another to get any kind of information regarding a case. He also pointed out that emergency dispatch would also experience delays in responding to emergency situations because the system would often erase reports.
The new system, eForce, will be installed in the county sometime in September or October. About eight months ago, Andrews said they began looking at other systems and checked out about six different companies. The eForce system seemed to match up best for what the county needed but it won’t know for sure until the agencies get to use it on the field, said Andrews.
The Sheriff’s office will pay a total of $211,873.82 for the system. The cost will be split and paid out over three years and three separate budget cycles. After that, the annual cost to keep the new software will be around $30,000.
Each agency will pay its own separate costs associated with the new software. For the Sheriff’s office, which is the largest agency in the county, the costs will be higher to accommodate the jail and its own 911 dispatch center. Training for the system will take place in September upon its installation.
Although the current contract with CMI has ended, the Sheriff’s office did get county approval to continue with its service for the next six months to help with the transition and to avoid any break in services. The cost to do so will be $6,000.
For immediate safety reasons, the Sheriff’s office asked the board to authorize adoption of its findings for emergency exception to hold a public bidding for the new system and to go forward with its replacement. The request was approved by the commissioners last week.