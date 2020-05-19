COOS COUNTY — Unofficial results show incumbent Robert “Bob” Main in the lead for the race for Coos County Commissioner, Position 1, according to the Coos County Elections Office.
A total of five people are vying for a seat on the Coos County Board of Commissioners which includes incumbent Main, Katy Eymann, Sam Schwarz, Pam Lewis and Edward Cordova.
The early results, which were updated Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m., show Main securing 40.05 percent of the vote, or 6,924 votes. Eymann, who appears to be in second place, has secured 27.07 percent of the vote, or 4,681 votes.
Following behind Eymann is Schwarz with 16.23 percent of the vote, or 2,806 votes, Lewis with 13.48 percent of the vote, or 2,331 votes, and Cordova with 2.83 percent of the vote, or 489 votes.
According to Coos County Clerk Debbie Heller, if none of the candidates receive the majority of the votes, or more than 50 percent of the total votes, then the two candidates with the highest number of votes will automatically move forward to compete in November’s general election.
As of now, it appears Main and Eymann will go head-to-head in November. The election’s office will have approximately 20 days from Tuesday, May 19 to certify the results, said Heller.
Another round of unofficial results will become available at around 10 p.m.
