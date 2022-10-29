Two candidate are running for Coos County Commissioner Position 3: Melissa Cribbins and Rod Taylor
Melissa Cribbins candidate profile:
What made you interested in running for this position?
I am running for re-election as Coos County Commissioner because I am a firm believer in Coos County and its citizens. I grew up in Coquille, just across the street from the courthouse. I graduated from Coquille High School, then went on to become an attorney before I returned back to take care of my father, a veteran with health issues. When my husband and I returned to the area, we agreed that we wanted to put down roots and invest in our community. We opened a small business. We enrolled our
kids in schools, and we committed to making Coos County a better place.
Coos County has made a lot of progress in the last 10 years. When I first took office, Coos County was on the State of Oregon’s watch list for counties that were close to bankruptcy. In the last ten years, we have turned it around. Coos County is on stable financial footing. We have identified other sources of funding, including a public safety fee from Bandon Dunes. We have moved departments out of the general fund and made them self-supporting, including Parks and Solid Waste.
Coos County has the longest stable Board of Commissioners in the State of Oregon. We do not necessarily agree politically, but we still manage to work together to do what is best for the citizens of Coos County. More than that, I still have goals that I want to achieve as a Coos County Commissioner. We are working on having a solid and stable source of funding for the jail. I am working on decreasing poverty and attracting good paying jobs to our communities. I am working to increase access to mental
health services. I will also continue to work to increase economic opportunities in our community. For all of these reasons and more, I ask for your support for my re-election.
What makes you stand out as a candidate? What skills and expertise would you bring to this position?
Experience matters! I have served for ten years as a Coos County Commissioner. Coos County has 340 employees and a 125-million-dollar annual budget. As a small business owner, lawyer and County
Commissioner, I have always prioritized collaboration and doing what is right for the community. I have a track record of supporting local jobs and prioritizing our local economy. Politically, I make decisions based on what I believe is right. I will continue to be an independent thinker who prioritizes
our citizens over partisan politics. In these uncertain times, we need a leader who is willing to bring a diverse set of voices to the table, to listen to all parties involved, and do what is best for our county.
If elected, what issues would you focus on? What would you like to change or improve upon?
Our Coos County communities are facing high levels of poverty, housing issues, crime, addiction, and mental health issues. These issues are the direct result of policies passed at the state and federal level.
We must find ways to create more housing for the people in our community. We need to make the commitment to funding more jail beds. We need to help to keep the Bay Area Hospital Adult Psychiatric Unit open, and find funding to open more beds. We need to invest in addiction treatment facilities in our communities and make sure that people who want treatment for mental health and addiction are able to get treatment.
Growing up in Coquille and raising my family here in Coos Bay, I have seen firsthand how poverty and homelessness is affecting our communities across the coast. As a County Commissioner, I have been a strong supporter of investing resources in housing. I have worked with our cities and Curry
County to create a regional housing strategy. I found a grant to fund a regional Housing Coordinator who will assist Coos and Curry counties and cities in the process of creating additional housing for our citizens. Lack of housing keeps businesses from locating here and growing.
Coos County is a beautiful place with many opportunities for growth and success. We are making progress. A vote for me is a vote to continue that progress!
Rod Taylor Candidate Profile
What made you interested in running for this position?
I decided to run based on a failure of leadership on the part of the current commission which has led to:
1. A runaway state government being allowed to run roughshod over our property rights, our right to keep and bear arms, our freedom of employment and medical care, and our equal protection under the law to engage in commerce.
2. Destruction of our once-legendary salmon and steelhead runs, due to ODF&W policies and the outlawing of hatch boxes.
3. BLM preclusions on logging on the Coos Bay Wagon Road lands, which by law should be harvested at sustainable-yield levels and the proceeds paid to Coos County, per the CBWR Act of 1939.
4. Rampant homelessness and crime, and the unchallenged standing of the disastrous Measure 110 (legalizing meth, heroin, and other drugs) which was passed by 5 counties, to the detriment of the other 31 counties.
5. Widespread opinion among the people of Coos County that it is time for a new direction of leadership, to stand against the continuation of state and federal trespasses into our individual liberties and rights.
6. Concern over problems with our elections, as detailed in the documentary “The Curious Case of Coos County.” The biased chair of a county political party should not be appointed as neutral county clerk by two sitting commissioners who are themselves only two months from filing for re-election. The ballot counting machines must be certified by an accredited technician, but they are not. A Commissioner has more access to the levers that will fix issues like these.
What makes you stand out as a candidate? What skills and expertise would you bring to this position?
My candidacy is unique because I am not a politician and am running on a shoestring budget supported by the common people and not big business, casinos, and elites. Coos County has seen a decade of decline, and I believe that standing for our real rights, and against big government encroachment, is the beginning of the path to freedom and prosperity that is the desire of us regular, non-lawyer sorts of people.
My ranching, fabrication, marine engineering and land surveying knowledge, joined with coaching experience, plus entrepreneurial and managerial skills developed over decades of small business experience across many market sectors gives me a unique and broad-based vision regarding many practical matters facing the County and We the People.
All of our problems begin outside Coos County. Continuing with the same old compliance, or the same good old boys club patterns will not bring the change we need. It’s time for We the People to stand boldly for the rights that our nation’s founders – and God, the Inventor of Liberty – intended for us all. I will stand fearlessly on behalf of good for all the People of Coos, even the ones who don’t yet support me. Many of those eventually will.
If elected, what issues would you focus on? What would you like to change or improve upon?
When elected, I will focus on numerous topics simultaneously to build a strategic engagement of the full spectrum of campaign platform objectives I have run on, since their solutions and implementations are interdependent. Teams will help with specific policy areas. These include homelessness and crime, jail capacity and funding, salmon and steelhead restoration, property rights, the Coos Bay Wagon Road Lands, and fully transparent elections. The central theme underpinning all of my objectives, put simply, is Local Control. I will be a leader for the people to restore and preserve the God-given rights of every individual.
