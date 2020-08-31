COOS COUNTY — Due to extreme dryness, unauthorized camping and unexplained fires, Coos County-owned forest lands are closed to unauthorized entry of motor vehicles, which went into effect at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31.
Foot traffic and non-motorized bicycles are permitted.
Restrictions may change as fire conditions change.
A small fire was reported on Coos County forest lands on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30. According to a report from KDOCK Radio, wildland fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze that reportedly burned less than a quarter-acre off Deal Road, which is off of West Beaver Hill Road. Crews were able to get the fire under control. There was no determination on what started the blaze.
Anyone with questions about the forest lands closure can contact Coos County Commissioner John Sweet at 541-396-7541.
