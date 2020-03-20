COOS COUNTY - Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock has declared a state of emergency for Coos Bay beginning March 19, and ending May 1.
The City Council will consider approving a resolution mirroring and superseding the emergency declaration on March 31.
The declaration allows the city additional flexibility in terms of limiting access to public buildings, directing city staff and delegating resources as well as acquiring needed resources related to health and safety.
The declaration states:
"Having conferred with the mayor, department heads, and City Council members, the city manager finds that COVID-19 is a public health crisis that threatens the health, safety, and welfare of the city and the city’s citizens and constitutes an imminent threat of illness, human suffering, financial loss, and/or loss of life; and the City Manager finds that COVID-19 necessitates a state of emergency declaration. The full text of the declaration can be found on our website at Emergency Declaration."
The city is taking steps to limit exposure to and spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). In line with state restrictions and federal guidelines, the city will be closing City Hall to the public during normal business hours for the foreseeable future.
• The majority of city services and day to day operations will continue.
• All board and committee meetings will be canceled for the time being.
• At this time, the next scheduled City Council meeting will take place on March 31, 2020, and we will be utilizing social distancing modifications including reducing meeting length and increased space between chairs. The city is working on establishing a system for citizens to attend the meeting online.
City of North Bend
In a press release from the City of North Bend, all government buildings and offices will be closed to the general public based on recommendations from the state and Oregon Public Health experts. The buildings that will be closed include city hall, North Bend police and fire departments, library, and indoor swimming pool. These closures will be evaluated on a weekly basis, the release said.
This means all city committee and commission meetings scheduled in the next three weeks are canceled.
“The city is evaluating moving all previously scheduled city council meetings to a virtual meeting platform,” the release said, adding that more meeting details will be announced Monday, March 30 on how upcoming meetings can be attended. In the meantime, public comment is suspended for these meetings. “All other city boards and commission meetings scheduled over the next three weeks have been canceled.”
In addition, NBPD, NBFD and North Bend Public Works crews will continue responding to emergency calls. For non-emergency police matters, call 541-756-3161. However, if there is an emergency call 9-1-1.
“New construction or permits that require larger plans may be submitted by calling the Building Department at 541-756-8525 and making an appointment for dropping the plans off or picking up a permit,” the release said.
Planning and Land Use applications are available at www.northbendoregon.us/forms. These can be completed and submitted by calling 541-756-8525.
“City staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public,” the release said. “If you have a question for a staff member, city staff are available through email and tele
City of Bandon
The City of Bandon sent out a declaration of emergency signed by Mayor Mary Schamehorn listing its findings during this COVID-19 pandemic. These include how many resources COVID-19 requires at the local level to keep the public and community both informed and safe.
The declaration listed events as the pandemic progressed across the globe, starting on March 8 when Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the state of Oregon and then March 13, when President Donald Trump declared a nationwide emergency. Following that, Coos County declared a state of emergency March 17.
“As of March 19, there are COVID-19 cases in nearby counties but there are no confirmed cases in Coos County,” the declaration read. “… The COVID-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have a significant financial impact to the community.”
