COOS COUNTY — Recent drought conditions and reduced Christmas tree plantings has some Coos County Christmas tree lots coming up short this holiday season.
Jose Gomez unbuckles a trailer full of Christmas trees Friday at Virginia Street Christmas Trees in North Bend.
David Hannah, owner of Dave’s Christmas Trees, said this year he began his season 500 trees shorter than he expected. The Coos Bay native, who plants some of his own trees, said he relies heavily on filling up his lots with trees he buys from farmers around the state.
“We didn’t get as much rain this year and it’s been very dry,” Hannah said. “I was removing tags last month from trees I had marked in August and September. I personally had a couple hundred that died.”
According to a drought report by the National Weather Service in Portland, about one-third of the state was categorized in extreme drought this year mostly in central and southern Oregon. A lower than normal winter snow pack and high summer temperatures have both contributed to the state’s drought conditions.
“We usually sell about 3,000 trees comfortably each year, but with the shortage we just can’t get them,” Hannah said. “I don’t think we’ll make it to the end of this week depending on what we sell.”
In addition to weather challenges, the Great Recession has also impacted the quantity of trees available this year. With people spending less money then and the market crashing, farmers around the country decided to plant less trees.
About 10 years later, the same time frame needed for most Christmas trees to grow, the amount of trees available now are limited. As a result, prices for trees have increased and lots like Hannah’s are selling out quicker than normal.
Virginia Street Christmas Trees’ owner Imran Ali, who has been selling trees for the past eight years, said he had to raise the prices on his entire inventory by $5 this year. Currently, his price range on trees, which like most lots depends on size, variety and quality, varies from $20 to $230.
“I had to raise my prices because the farmers did,” Ali said. “I don’t want to sell a bad tree so I’ve been getting new ones every two weeks to keep them fresh. I have close to 1,000 trees now, so I'm hoping to stay open till Christmas day.”
Although Ali said he didn’t have a shortage issue with his particular farmer, he did express concern on the rising prices that he said might continue in the future.
“I don’t know if I’m going to keep this going in about three years if the prices go higher,” Ali said. “I don’t know if my customers are going to be able to afford them.”
Another reason for the shortage, Ali claimed it had to do with the amount of trees exported out to other states. In particular, he pointed to California.
Angela Boyd shops for a Christmas tree Friday at Virginia Street Christmas Trees in North Bend.
According to the Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association, about 92 percent of all Pacific Northwest Christmas trees are exported out the region. About 45 percent of those trees end up in California, the largest market for the Pacific Northwest.
Both Ali and Hannah said they will each have to see how the next harvest season goes to determine what their businesses will look like for next year.
“Last year is really when the storage started and from my understanding it’s going to get worse,” Hannah said. “It’s a bummer. We don’t want to raise prices, which this year we didn’t, but if farmers don’t have enough trees next year it’s going to cause even higher prices.”
Robert Turman, left, and Jose Gomez lift a Christmas tree Friday onto a customers vehicle at Virginia Street Christmas Trees in North Bend.
For more information on prices, lot locations and types of Christmas trees still available you can reach Dave’s Christmas Trees at 541-888-2806 and Virginia Street Christmas Trees at 541-297-5043.