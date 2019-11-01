COOS BAY — The Coos County Car Seat Coalition will be offering free car seat inspections and education to parents and caregivers from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9 at the Coos Bay Fire Department, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay.
This highly trained coalition of firefighters, police officers, ODOT employees, hospital staff and others will help to ensure car seats are properly installed and appropriate for your child. The coalition does not have free car seats to provide to the public. You must bring your vehicle, child and car seat to one of the clinics to ensure proper installation.