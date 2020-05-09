COOS COUNTY — Coos County Assessor Steve Jensen announced Thursday that the county will once again resume its appraisal activity starting Monday, May 11.
A public notice, which was drafted by Jensen, outlined the return of its field services which is expected to continue on into next year.
According to the notice, most of the field work will be done in the Coos Bay/North Bend urban areas, but on occasion visits will also occur throughout the county.
Appraisers will be in clearly-marked vehicles, will have their Coos County IDs on display and will also be wearing yellow vests which say, “Assessor’s Office.” They will also be wearing PPE when out on visits and have been instructed to follow state and federal social distancing guidelines.
Anyone looking for additional information is encouraged to visit the Coos County Assessor’s Office’s website or call its offices at 541-396-7900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In