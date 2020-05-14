COOS COUNTY — In a letter from Governor Kate Brown, Coos County’s application to enter Phase I of reopening on Friday has been approved.
“Thank you for the effort you, your hospitals and your public health experts put into your plan for meeting the prerequisites demonstrating your county’s preparedness for beginning to lift restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a letter from Brown that was addressed to Coos County Commissioner Robert Main.
“I am pleased to inform you that your county’s application to enter Phase I on May 15th has been approved.”
County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins shared the information on social media on Thursday morning and the Governor is set to announce all the counties in the state that have been approved in a press conference.
Last Friday the county submitted an application to the state showing that Coos County had met prerequisites surrounding a decline in novel coronavirus cases or fewer than five hospitalizations; sufficient testing capabilities; ability to isolate or quarantine new cases if need be; hospital capacity to handle a surge in cases; and enough PPE for health care workers.
For counties that have been approved to be in Phase I individuals are allowed to have sit-down dining at restaurants; barber shops and salons will reopen; gyms and fitness centers can be used with distancing; and local gatherings of up to 25 people have been approved.
While reopenings will occur, it does not mean that there is no longer a threat of the novel coronavirus.
“I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks,” wrote Governor Brown. “With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. The contact tracing, testing and personal protective equipment requirements that were part of the conditions for opening will be essential to mitigate that transmission increase.”
As of Thursday morning, Coos County had 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus – 27 of which were connected to Shutter Creek Correctional Institution – and two presumptive positives.
