What is it like to grow up in a rural, forest-dependent community? How does this experience shape teens’ aspirations for the future, and how might these aspirations in turn shape rural economies? These are some of the questions posed in a research study focusing on middle and high school students in Coos County and two counties in rural Maine.
Of the 2,000 youth who participated in the study, more than 1,300 were from Coos County, representing eight schools: Alternative Youth Activities, Bandon High School, Coquille Jr/Sr High School, Marshfield High School, Myrtle Point Jr/Sr High School, North Bend High School, Powers Jr/Sr High School and Winter Lakes High School. The remaining participants represented five schools in Piscataquis and Somerset counties in Maine.
The 2019 study was led by a project team of researchers at the University of Maine and Oregon State University, who worked with on-the-ground community organizations in each area to distribute a voluntary, online survey to schools. The survey asked teens a series of questions designed to capture how they felt about their local community, school and economy.
“Middle and high school students in both Oregon and Maine were able to clearly communicate what they would like to see as a future for their hometowns, and what they’d like to see for themselves — whether it’s more school, a career or where they live as adults,” says Jessica Leahy, one of the project leaders and a professor of human dimensions of natural resources at University of Maine.
The teens surveyed in both Coos County and Maine noted that a lack of money for education is a top barrier to pursuing their desired careers and that training in hands-on skills and advice on education, college and jobs would be most valuable in helping them carry out their aspirations.
The Coos Watershed Association, which served as a bridge between the research team and the Coos County schools, is leading the local effort to ensure that the results are integrated into community planning efforts, beginning with a webinar for the first round of “end users.” “These results highlighted the importance of outdoor recreation and connection for our local youth and reiterated the need for hands-on natural resource education, training, and job opportunities in our community,” Executive Director Haley Lutz said. Education Coordinator Alexa Carleton says she’s most excited about empowering local stakeholders to take ownership of the results and use them to create positive changes in our communities. The survey results have also caught the attention of local workforce development agencies, such as Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board. Executive Director Kyle Stevens is taking this study’s results to the state level, starting with a webinar for state leaders and decision-makers, with the hopes of bringing more attention and resources to support youth in our rural corner of the state. The Rural Youth Futures project survey results are available to the public at https://ewp.uoregon. edu/RuralYouth. Presented as a series of fact sheets for each county and school, they provide insight into what the next generation of residents and workers value and need as their rural hometowns face economic, demographic and workforce changes, according to project leaders Mindy Crandall and Jessica Leahy.
“These facts sheets — either for the full study area or survey findings for specific schools — can be used by the schools, community leaders, non-profits and others working on economic development to provide rural youth with opportunities to achieve their aspirations,” said Crandall, now an assistant professor in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University.
This project began back in 2017 when Crandall and Leahy secured a USDA grant and launched the three-year study, “Youth aspirations and labor market transitions in rural communities.” The project aimed to focus on economic restructuring, community characteristics, and young people’s perceptions of local labor markets in traditionally forest-dependent rural communities in Oregon and Maine.
Schools in rural communities are critical, say Crandall and Leahy. They bring families together, support civic interaction, and foster workforce development. Schools also influence youth aspirations for future education. Thus, students were asked about their school experiences and goals, and what they felt were barriers to those goals.
They also were asked about their communities, including the most important problems. For Oregon students, the top three important problems facing their communities were drug and alcohol abuse, not enough things to do in town, and people not having enough money. For Maine youth, the top three problems were not having enough money, not enough things to do in town, and not enough jobs.
An important feature of this project was the community involvement, Crandall says. The survey included both questions from published literature, as well as local community member input through our site-specific steering committees, and involved Cooperative Extension experts and local non-profit groups in both states. The resulting fact sheets provide important perspectives and insights for communities, schools, and organizations dedicated to helping meet the needs of youth as they make choices about their future. Those decisions can be difficult for young people living in natural resource-dependent communities, where economic uncertainty and diminished local work prospects have resulted in declining populations and outmigration, according to the researchers. “We hope that this project will lead to better connections between youth, their community, and the local labor markets,” Crandall says. “Ultimately, we just want more options for kids so that they have the tools to choose what’s best for them — whether it’s college or work. That’s why getting the results back to the local communities was a high priority for us.” For more information about this project, visit https://ewp.uoregon. edu/RuralYouth or contact the Coos Watershed Association (acarleton@cooswatershed.org) or Mindy Crandall (mindy.crandall@ oregonstate.edu).
