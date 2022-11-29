NB Senior Center 1.jpg

The future of the North Bend Senior Center is no longer in limbo after the center signed a 15-year agreement to stay in its home near the airport.

Commissioners from the Coos County Airport District have approved a long-term agreement with the North Bend Recreation and Senior Activity Center located at 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. The unanimous decision was approved at the commissioner's monthly meeting Thursday, November 17. It includes a long-term lease agreement that benefits the senior community.

Southwest Oregon Regional Airport Executive Director, Theresa Cook, says the 15-year lease for the building and parking lots provides stability, knowing the organization will have a home. It also simplifies and saves money.

