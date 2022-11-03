Robert Brittsan

The Coos County Airport District recently named Robert Brittsan deputy director.

 Contributed photo

The Coos County Airport District (CCAD) has promoted Executive Assistant Robert Brittsan to deputy director. The announcement came during the executive director’s report to commissioner’s at a regular meeting of the Coos County Airport District.

Brittsan brings a wealth of knowledge to the position. He has written and administered multimillion dollar grants for several projects, overseen finance and operation of the administration office, prepared communications for the district and the airport, created advertising content for the terminal and air service, and overseen Human Resources.

