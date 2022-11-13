Stephanie Kilmer

Stephanie Kilmer

The Coos County Airport District has appointed Stephanie Kilmer as its public information officer. She will oversee public relations and marketing for the airport as well as community outreach.

Kilmer, a life-long resident of Coos County, comes to the airport with nearly 35 years in local television and radio broadcasting, public relations and administration. She has served as a member of several organizations and associations which include the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club, Coos Bay Downtown Association and Economic Vitality Committee, and Southwestern Oregon Community College Alumni Association. She is also a sitting councilor for the City of Coos Bay.

