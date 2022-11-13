The Coos County Airport District has appointed Stephanie Kilmer as its public information officer. She will oversee public relations and marketing for the airport as well as community outreach.
Kilmer, a life-long resident of Coos County, comes to the airport with nearly 35 years in local television and radio broadcasting, public relations and administration. She has served as a member of several organizations and associations which include the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club, Coos Bay Downtown Association and Economic Vitality Committee, and Southwestern Oregon Community College Alumni Association. She is also a sitting councilor for the City of Coos Bay.
In her role, Kilmer will oversee external communications for the airport including digital and traditional marketing, advertising and social media. She will also serve as the airport’s delegated liaison for local organizations, handle media relations, and work on special projects.
“I am excited to be part of this organization that is such a vital part of our everyday lives. It is more likely than not that you are personally touched by the services the airport provides whether it is transportation to and from your destination or cargo that makes its way to your doorstep. I look forward to the opportunity to share that and all the other work that is happening at our beautiful coastal airport with our Coos County and regional communities.”
Kilmer can be reached by calling the airport administration office at (541) 756-8531 ext. #107 or by email at stephanie@flyoth.com. CCAD owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and the Airport Business Park. For more information on airport operations or leasing, visit the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport website (www.flyoth.com).
