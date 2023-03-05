Theresa Cook, the Executive Director of the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) on behalf of the board expressed extreme sadness at the passing of Board Chair, Helen Mineau on February 25, 2023. Helen served as a board member for CCAD for 20 years since its formation in 2003 and as the Chair for the past four years.
Helen was an entrepreneur, managing a travel business for over 30 years which she was very passionate about. That led to her being instrumental in the formation of the Coos County Airport District, the only airport Special District in the State of Oregon, and being elected one of the first commissioners.
Cook believes Helen’s airport commissioner position was one of her most prized roles. “One of her first initiatives was the rebranding of the airport to the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport so that travelers outside of the area would recognize where it was located to enhance its usage and minimize confusion between Bend and North Bend.”
During her time on the Board, Helen helped to oversee millions of dollars of capital investment into the airport infrastructure. Those shared achievements included the construction of a new airport terminal, Air Traffic Control Tower, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station, Department of Human Services multi-service campus, a 30,000 square foot commercial hangar, and a $6 million apron expansion project. These facilities resulted in adding 600 jobs to the airport and the community.
She was vested in her board position and never wavered in trying to improve air service for the community. Helen served with passion for the community, travelers, and the betterment of the airport. We are grateful for her leadership in moving the organization forward through some of its arduous challenges and momentous achievements.
“Helen will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of working for her, with her, and making her visions a reality.” Cook continued, “On behalf of the Coos County Airport District Board, employees, and myself, we offer our deepest condolences to the Brunell and Mineau families.”
CCAD owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and Business Park on the south coast of Oregon. Administrative offices are located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend, OR 97459. For more information visit www.flyoth.com or call (541) 756-8531.
