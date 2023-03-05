Helen Brunell Mineau

Helen Brunell Mineau

 Southwest Oregon Regional Airport

Theresa Cook, the Executive Director of the Coos County Airport District (CCAD) on behalf of the board expressed extreme sadness at the passing of Board Chair, Helen Mineau on February 25, 2023. Helen served as a board member for CCAD for 20 years since its formation in 2003 and as the Chair for the past four years.

Helen was an entrepreneur, managing a travel business for over 30 years which she was very passionate about. That led to her being instrumental in the formation of the Coos County Airport District, the only airport Special District in the State of Oregon, and being elected one of the first commissioners.

