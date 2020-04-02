COOS COUNTY — At a time filled with such uncertainty, local health authorities and leaders are taking proactive steps to ensure the community’s safety against the highly contagious novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
The Coos County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in March which outlined the county’s response procedures related to people who fail to comply with any necessary testing, treatment, isolation and/or quarantine orders.
According to the resolution, the county is required to take all reasonable measures to obtain voluntary compliance with people who are suspected of suffering from a condition of public health importance before using the mandatory procedures set forth by the county’s policy and in Oregon’s revised statute chapter 433.
Coos Health and Wellness Public Health Administrator Florence Pourtal-Stevens explained at a virtual press briefing Wednesday that the resolution was put into place to formalize a step-by-step process for the county’s public health administrator to follow to prevent and control the spread of a communicable diseases such as COVID-19.
“(The resolution) has been placed for the 'just in case' situation,” said Pourtal-Stevens. “I do think people are responsible and want to do the right thing when they talk to the health department.”
According to Pourtal-Stevens, CHW has been in close partnership with the Coos County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in making sure the actions taken under the resolution are supported by the agencies and in compliance with state and federal law.
Under the resolution, the county’s public health administrator is empowered to initiate a petition or other legal measures to noncompliant people who they believe require emergency isolation or quarantine as a way to “avoid a clear and immediate danger to others.”
After the petition or order is issued, the county will coordinate with the Sheriff’s Office to make reasonable efforts to serve the person or people subjected to the emergency isolation or quarantine prior to the court filing, according to the resolution.
According to Pourtal-Stevens, local community members who have been in contact with Coos Health and Wellness related to personal monitoring have been completely compliant with the state and local health authorities quarantine guidelines.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Gabe Fabrizio said in a previous interview with The World that its deputies haven’t come across anyone who has been uncooperative in following state and federal guidelines to stop and slow down the spread of COVID-19.
The Sheriff’s Office he said has worked closely with CHW and the DA’s office for further directive and guidance should an emergency isolation or quarantine take place.
“It’s going to be on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “We want to make sure we don’t violate people’s rights, but at the same time of course we don’t want others to be exposed to the disease who could get sick or potentially die… thankfully we haven’t had to that yet.”
According to the CDC’s website, the Commerce Claus of the U.S. Constitution grants the federal government authority to take measures to prevent the entry and spread of communicable diseases.
Isolation and quarantine orders can be taken by the federal government as well as state, local and tribal governments to protect the public by preventing exposure to people who may have or have a contagious disease.
Pourtal-Stevens added she hopes the order will require people who refuse to self-isolate or quarantine, who may potentially suffer from the coronavirus, will act as a deterrent to people to regain compliance and understand the seriousness of the disease.
“Hopefully we wouldn’t have to ensure that a member of law enforcement has to stay by that door to ensure this person remains in isolation,” she said. “This is not yet worked out, but I’m hoping we don’t have to go that route.”
Earlier this week, local law enforcement officials in Coos County said they would take an education-first approach to making sure citizens are following social distancing rules and Gov. Kate Brown’s recently issued stay-at-home order.
“Right now people are still doing what they’re supposed to,” said Fabrizio. “It’s just been about mainly educating people on (the new orders).”
As of April 1, there have been no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Coos County.
