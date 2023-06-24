Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative recently announced its partnership with CoBank in a $10,000 donation to Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) for its energy assistance program.
CoBank, a national cooperative bank that provides financial services to rural America, matched the Cooperative’s $5,000 donation through its “Sharing Success” grant program. The Sharing Success program is intended to support and celebrate the vital role that cooperatives play in rural communities across the nation.
“We are delighted to partner with CoBank to support ORCCA’s energy assistance program,” said Keith Buchhalter, marketing and member service manager at CCEC. “This program provides much-needed financial assistance to vulnerable populations within our service territory. We are proud to do our part to help our community members who are struggling to pay their energy bills.”
ORCCA’s energy assistance programs provide help with heating, cooling, and electricity bills for low-income households. The funds will specifically aid CCEC members who require assistance with their power bills and may not qualify for other assistance programs.
“This grant opportunity throws a life-ring to some of our members,” said Buchhalter. “The energy assistance helps them through a time of need. It provides stability and peace of mind as they work toward a brighter future.”
Established in 2012, the Sharing Success program by CoBank has provided substantial funding to rural communities across the nation. Together with its partners, CoBank has contributed over $44 million to various organizations, including volunteer fire departments, local schools, and hunger relief programs. Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative has been actively participating in the Sharing Success matching grant program since 2013.
