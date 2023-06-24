Energy donation

Left is Paul Keeler Coos-Curry Electric CFO, Oregon Coast Community Action Board and Pete Radabaugh CCEC Director (Holding Check)

 Contributed photo

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative recently announced its partnership with CoBank in a $10,000 donation to Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA) for its energy assistance program.

CoBank, a national cooperative bank that provides financial services to rural America, matched the Cooperative’s $5,000 donation through its “Sharing Success” grant program. The Sharing Success program is intended to support and celebrate the vital role that cooperatives play in rural communities across the nation.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments