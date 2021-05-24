The Coos History Museum is excited to bring you our next First Tuesday Talk program at 6:30 p.m. June 1 via Zoom. This month’s topic will focus on the “The Return of Sea Otters: Considering the Ecological and Cultural Dimensions of Restoration” and feature speaker Peter Hatch, secretary for the Board at the Elakha Alliance and member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Hatch will explain the historical, cultural and ecological significance of the Sea Otter to Oregon’s coast. Learn about what the loss of sea otters has meant to Indigenous peoples, what their absence means for our local ecosystems and what might be gained from their return.
This program is available to all, with a suggested donation of $5, or pay what you can. You can learn more, register and make a donation on the Coos History Museum website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-apr/) or by calling 541-756-6320.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
