COOS BAY — When Ellen Freeman turned 80 years old she thought to herself how neat it would be to make it to 100.
“I had a lot of family members on my (mom’s side) who lived quite long,” she said. “When I turned 90 I really thought ‘Oh gee, I ought to be able to make it.’”
On Monday, Jan. 27, Freeman made it as she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Bayside Terrace Assisted Living facility in Coos Bay.
Ellen Freeman celebrates her 100th birthday with family Monday at Bayside Terrace Assisted Living facility in Coos Bay.
An adventurous, outgoing child, Freeman, the oldest of three siblings, said she grew up along the West Coast as her parents, Joseph and Jean Martin who loved the outdoors, would often travel to various camp sites in their trailer.
“We played a lot in the forest and would often pick berries for my mom and of course ourselves,” she said. “I loved being outside.”
Much like her father, who was a photographer during the Great Depression, Freeman said she loves to try new things. Over her lifetime, she has taken up a number of hobbies including gardening, painting and archery as well as collecting teapots.
Her mother, who emigrated from England, also shared her creativity as she would often create decorative wax-dipped paper flowers. She, along with her siblings, would sell the flowers their mom created to folks door to door.
Often described as a leader, Freeman, who for some time worked as a retail clerk, continued on her family’s love of the great outdoors as she later settled down in Northern California near Lassen Volcanic National Park with her husband, Leslie.
According to Freeman’s granddaughter Leslie Howser, her grandparents were very resourceful and good with their hands as they built their own cabin in the woods twice from the ground up.
“She’s very creative, loving and funny,” said Howser. “She even painted a picture of the cabin they built. It’s so beautiful.”
During the 1990s, Freeman and her husband relocated to Coos County. Her husband, Leslie, passed away in 1998 and she is the last surviving family member among her two younger siblings.
She has one daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well a number of extended relatives such as nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
As for her secret to making it to 100, she attributes that to her healthy diet and walking.
“I feel great,” said Freeman. “I can’t wait to hopefully go ATV riding soon.”
To that end, Bayside Terrace employees are hoping to make her dream of riding on a ATV come true.