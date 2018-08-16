DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Tuesday at approximately 3:29 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a reported serious injury crash at Highway 38 near milepost 19 in Douglas County.
According to an Oregon State Police press release, the initial investigation indicated a '96 Ford Explorer, operated by Sharon McCloskey, 63, of Coos Bay, was traveling west on Highway 38 when it swerved onto the westbound shoulder for an unknown reason. She lost control as the vehicle traveled through a ditch and back up onto the roadway, rolling over multiple times and coming to rest on all four tires in the center of the westbound lane.
Witnesses and first responders attempted life saving measures but McCloskey died of injuries sustained in the crash prior to Life Flight arrival. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Two dogs were located at the scene with minor injuries. They were returned to family. A third dog is unaccounted for and most likely loose in the area, a tan chihuahua named Ladybug.
Oregon State Police was assisted by Lower Umpqua Ambulance, ODOT, Douglas County Medical Examiner, Scottsburg Rural Fire Department and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains.