COOS BAY — A Coos Bay woman was arrested for assaulting her former roommate earlier this week.
Elizabeth Stewart, 22, was taken to Coos County Jail after she hit her roommate in the head and pulled her hair at a home on California Street in Coos Bay.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the disturbance call at about 11:56 a.m. on Monday. According to the press release by the Sheriff's Office, reports of screaming and yelling came from the residence causing a disturbance of the peace in the neighborhood.
Stewart was booked on assault and disorderly conduct. The Coos Bay Police Department also provided assistance on the case.