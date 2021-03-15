A 29-year-old Coos Bay woman is facing serious charges after she allegedly attacked a deputy who was trying to arrest her.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday regarding a criminal trespass at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Coos Bay.
When deputies arrived, they found Kayla Ann Crawford at the location and noticed she has thrown rubber boots belonging to the school through the parking lot and the road.
The deputy identified Crawford as a suspect in several vehicle break-ins on the school campus. As he was pulling up to her location, Crawford rushed his vehicle. The deputy ordered her to stand in front of the vehicle, which she initially did.
But as the deputy attempted to place her under arrest, she rushed the deputy a second time and assaulted him. Crawford appeared to be under the influence or narcotics and alcohol.
During a fight between the deputy and Crawford, the deputy received injuries to his hand and back. Ultimately, Crawford was arrested. EMTs from Bay Cities Ambulance attempted to evaluate her, but Crawford refused medical treatment.
Crawford was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In