COOS BAY — During the week beginning Jan. 6, Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board crews will begin routine maintenance flushing of water lines within its distribution system in Coos Bay. Flushing of water lines will be on Central and Commercial from Ocean Blvd. to Sixth Street, and the Mingus Park area south to Elrod, according to a press release.
Flushing will begin in the morning each day about 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In some locations, flushing may begin earlier in the morning and end earlier in the afternoon.
Customers within the affected areas may experience periods of reduced pressure and may notice a discoloration of the water during these flushing periods. Customers should avoid doing laundry if their water appears discolored. If the discoloration does not clear up promptly, notify the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board at 541-267-3128.