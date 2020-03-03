COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Visitor Center gained three new volunteers while mourning the death of its eldest volunteer 96-year-old Gloria Reiber.
Reiber volunteered at the Visitor Center for 12 years, starting in 2008. Unfortunately, she suffered a series of strokes between December and February.
Reiber's passion for assisting visitors to the community is continued by the addition of three new volunteers. These new volunteers now give the Visitor Center a total of 20 regular volunteers working one four-hour shift per week, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m. During the summer, a volunteer is also at the center on Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mary Kreger joined the Monday morning shift, working alongside Bob Litton, one of the center's long time volunteers. Kreger is a retired ICU nurse and an avid fisherman. She enjoys sharing her fishing knowledge with visitors.
The husband and wife team Denise and Gary DeLong have taken over the Wednesday afternoon shift and are looking forward to welcoming all the guests who visit during Farmer’s Market, which runs the first Wednesday of May through the last Wednesday of October.
To volunteer at the Coos Bay Visitor Center, contact Cheryl Crockett at 541-269-0215 or stop in at 50 Central Avenue in Downtown Coos Bay. To volunteer at the North Bend Visitor Center, contact Bonnie Hayes at 541-756-4613 or stop in at 1380 Sherman Ave. just south of the McCullough Bridge. The Charleston Visitor Center is open May through September. To inquire about volunteering in Charleston, contact the Charleston Merchants Association at https://charlestonoregonmerchants.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In