COOS BAY - For about 30 years, residents and visitors traveling U.S. Highway 101 along the waterfront between Coos Bay and North Bend have passed by an empty concrete lot filled with bunkers, metal cables and other debris. The site of a former chip processing plant and dock, the view of the bay from the highway there is unparalleled, but was sullied by the abandoned look.
Water from the highway drains into the bay, and the impervious surface of the former chip plant only made that worse. Vagrants sought temporary refuge in the areas near the former dock, which was full of nooks and crannies where people could camp discreetly.
The dock itself was falling into the bay. City officials have been planning for years to do something to improve the blighted area, but had no solution on how to fund such a project.
Along came developer Greg Drobot and lead contractor Daniel Graham, who both have a proven track record of revitalizing blighted areas. Graham and Drobot were the leads on The Colony, a condominium project along Beach Loop Drive in Bandon where a former nursing home was once located.
Their partnership worked, so the two looked for another project they could do in Bandon. The former Bandon Cheese Factory had been purchased by the Tillamook County Creamery and torn down years prior. Then-City Manager Matt Winkel and the City Council, along with nostalgic citizens dreamed of bringing the cheese factory back to town.
Through a private-public partnership, Drobot and Graham, along with the city, worked out a deal that benefited everyone. From that partnership, Face Rock Creamery was completed in 2013, to much fanfare. Drobot is president and Graham vice-president of that company and Face Rock Creamery has earned a fine reputation for its award-winning cheeses, and has created jobs, from dairies to retail, along the South Coast.
Several years later and with continued success and expansion of Face Rock Creamery, the duo is at it again. They have taken on a new project — Coos Bay Village — on the Coos Bay property that had been an eyesore for the city for so many years.
"We took another project that nobody seemed to be able to make happen and we are making it happen," Graham said. "It was one of the biggest blights in the city that has needed to be cleaned up for a long time and it's finally getting cleaned up."
It was similar to the Face Rock Creamery project, Graham said, in that the city wanted something done with the property but didn't know how to start.
The project will include 12 buildings on approximately 80,000 square feet of commercial space for both retail and office use. It will also include 17,643 square feet of 14-foot wide boardwalk that will run the length of the property along the bay and will be a public space for pedestrians and bikers. A dock will be included, also for public use.
Two of the buildings at the center of the development will be over 6,000 square feet and one building is almost 6,500 square feet. The other buildings are between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet each. There will be 278 parking spaces and 10 RV parking spaces.
The uses will be a mixture of retail, office and food service.
"It needs to be that for the town," Graham said.
While Face Rock Creamery will likely have a retail space in one of the buildings, the plant where the cheese is made will never move from Bandon, Graham added. Applications are already quickly coming in to lease space in the new development.
Being adjacent to the Coos History Museum will make that area even more of a draw. Board members from the museum have supported the project since its inception.
The icing on the cake is a new traffic light on U.S. Highway 101 at Hemlock Avenue that will allow safe ingress and egress into the area. The City of Coos Bay is using downtown Urban Renewal funds to help build the new intersection.
It has taken more than two years to navigate the permitting process, starting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the lead agency, due to the project's proximity to the bay. The City also worked for more than a year with the applicants on construction approval once all the state permits were gathered. The Coos Bay Planning Department gave its approval for construction to begin in December 2018.
One condition, among others, that was added to Coos Bay Village’s application by the city, stated that if the property changes ownership, the new owners may not remove the proposed boardwalk along the bay, according to City Planner Debbie Erler.
Clean-up of the site began once the permits were in hand. It included demolishing the concrete surface and structures, removing dilapidated docks and cleaning up debris and garbage that had been dumped there. Debris has even been pulled from the bay. The plans include landscaping and bioswales to help clean runoff water before it drains into the bay.
In the end, the area will enhance the bay and the public's enjoyment of its amenities.
"The clean-up has been a huge job and has cost a lot of money," Graham said, adding that they are utilizing local contractors and suppliers for the project. "We had three dump truck loads from the vagrants alone, including things like used needles, tents and clothing. But we really are all for cleaning it up, we wanted to enhance it and we want it to be a good partnership."
To get the site above the flood plain, the applicants had to compact the ground. Compaction is now complete and construction is set to begin soon, with half of the development expected to be completed within a year, and the second half to be completed the following year.
Once again, a public-private partnership shows all the signs of success. The new development is already creating jobs and will continue to do so, Graham said. And, best of all, it will be attractive.
"It's going to be really nice for everyone and they'll all be able to enjoy it," he said.