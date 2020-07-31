COOS BAY — NW Natural will be conducting work in Coos Bay next week and anticipates traffic impacts in the nearby area at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Johnson Street, Coos Bay
The work will be conducted Monday, Aug. 3-Friday, Aug. 7.
Lane closures are anticipated between the evening and overnight hours of 6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Motorists are asked to proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. NW Natural thanks the public for their patience.
Questions may be directed to Tonya Brumley, NW Natural community liaison at 800-422-4012, ext. 8610.
About NW Natural
NW Natural provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in over 140 communities through more than 760,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. It consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural is part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns NW Natural, NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities. Additional information is available at www.nwnatural.com.
