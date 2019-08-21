COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council approved a Community Development Block Grant application proposed by NeighborWorks Umpqua at Tuesday night's council meeting.
If awarded the grant would be used to rehabilitate stick-built and manufactured homes in Coos Bay, Reedsport, and Coos County. The grant would make available $400,000 for rehabilitation projects on fee-simple land, and another $100,000 available for rehabilitation of manufactured homes in manufactured home parks.
The program would provide housing rehabilitation grants of up to $10,000 per household for owner-occupied homeowners at or below the federal low- and moderate-income limits adjusted by family size.
The cities and county would jointly sponsor a Regional Housing Rehabilitation Program, funded with CDBG money administered by the Oregon Business Development Department, Infrastructure Finance Authority. This subgrant agreement between NWU and the city was required for inclusion in the CDBG application to OBDD.
“We need to have three applicants, and this one we’re hoping will be Coos Bay as the lead, Reedsport and then Coos County,” Brandy Haselden with Neighbor Works Umpqua said. “The idea is that next year one of the other organizations can take the lead, so that we can do this on a rolling basis.”
Neighbor Works Umpqua Home Repair Department assists very low-, low- and moderate-income families with grants for home repair to conserve the existing housing supply, encourage maintenance of existing residential neighborhoods, stimulate investment, and improve the general housing conditions of the region.
The Home repair department at NWU has shown its ability to help communities in South West Oregon rehabilitate properties over the past four years, with 18 homes repaired in 2015, 42 homes in 2016, 21 homes in 2017, and 38 homes in 2018.
“We always have calls coming from people that need home repair. It’s a big need in the area. I believe on our current wait list we have at least 15 people within the city limits of Coos Bay that are waiting for funding,” Haselden said.
Neighbor Works Umpqua is currently working with the cities of Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, and Winston to fulfill a 30 home repair obligation through a similar CDBG grant to the city of Roseburg. That work is expected to be completed by June 2020.
Typical repairs that qualify with Neighbor Works Umpqua are projects that extend the life, health and safety of a home.
Items that are cosmetic only are not permitted, and all project applications must go through an environmental review process.