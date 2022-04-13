After questions were raised about a proposed ordinance regulating vehicles for hire in Coos Bay, the city council chose to wait a little while before voting on an ordinance.
The council was considering the ordinance that would allow companies like Uber and Lyft to operate in the city, but the former and current owners of Yellow Cab questioned whether the ordinance was strict enough to protect the community.
Current Yellow Cab owner Jeremy Oliver told the council the parts of the ordinance related to drug and alcohol screenings as well as vehicle safety might not be strict enough.
“The drug and alcohol policies with the proposed replacement is addressed only by a company simply creating a zero-tolerance policy for drivers while providing for hire services. Where is the enforcement? How does anyone know that any driver is impaired or not? “
Oliver then asked about vehicle safety requirements.
“Vehicles are not addressed properly in the replacement ordinance,” Oliver said. “Vehicles in the existing ordinance require an annual safety inspection by a city approved facility. If we move to the proposed ordinance, how will the public know the vehicles being used by any vehicle for hire company is safe to transport the public?”
Police Chief Chris Chapanar said sections of the ordinance related to both issues were changed or removed, in part because the city was not enforcing the current ordinance. He added that since vehicles have to be registered and insured, they would have to be safe to drive.
Chapanar told the council the existing taxi ordinance was last updated in 2001. Since that time, the vehicle-for-hire industry has evolved greatly, with companies like Uber and Lyft moving in to the industry.
“In an effort to keep up with modern times a new ordinance is being proposed,” Chapanar said. “This ordinance takes into consideration taxi cab businesses as well as some of the newer businesses such as Uber and defines them under the title “Vehicle for Hire.” There are insurance requirements to protect the owners and drivers, as well as the general public.
“The ordinance requires a background check be done on all drivers to ensure the safety of the public at large. It requires a business license to operate within the city of Coos Bay and it regulates the number of vehicles one can store in a residential neighborhood.”
The ordinance permits the city to conduct criminal background investigations on drivers, which includes searches going back seven years.
The ordinance also allows no more than one vehicle to be parked or stored at a home in a residential area, and only one business license will be issued per address.
“That’s to protect the residential neighborhoods where they don’t become a storage yard for vehicles for hire,” Chapanar said.
The chief told the council that Coos Bay worked closely with North Bend to develop the ordinance, with the goal of having similar ordinance approved in each city.
During the public hearing, Dick Leshley, the former owner of Yellow Cab, said the new ordinance was an improvement, but fell short in public safety.
He said there was a lack of enforcement for drug and alcohol testing.
“More than 20 years ago, we found out if you operate a cab company you don’t have to report a positive drug test. You don’t have to get rid of anyone” Leshley said. “We drug screen every 30 days. We have a drug screen and it’s automatic.”
Leshley said when Yellow Cab began doing drug screens in the mid ‘90s, his company lost 35% of its employees. That alone proves the need to verify drivers are drug and alcohol free, he said.
“All we need to do is add to those sections the company will be required to send to the city, at no cost to the city, the results of their drug screens and vehicle inspections,” Leshley said. “I would really like to slow this down a little bit. We don’t have a problem with this. Competition is good.”
City Manager Rodger Craddock told the council they could do two things - approve the ordinance as written and make changes in the future or wait two meetings and consider an amended ordinance.
“I’m in favor of moving forward with this,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “There are a few points brought up by Jeremy and Dick that probably need to be changed. There are a few details they brought up that we probably do need to change and we can bring it up.”
After some discussion, the council took no action, asking city staff to make the changes and bring the ordinance back to the council for approval.
