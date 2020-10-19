COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay will be re-stripping several roads in the area, according to press releases from the city. The roads will remain open, but crews may be directing traffic and wet paint will remain.
On Oct. 17 at 6 a.m., crews began striping North Fifth Street from Anderson Avenue to Commercial Avenue. The road will remain open, but parking in the area will be prohibited most of the day.
The City Hall parking lot will be closed most of Oct. 19 for re-stripping. Crews will re-stripe the garage on Oct. 20, starting at noon.
Starting on Oct. 20 at 6 a.m., crews will work on the Newmark Avenue median from LeClair Street to the main Walmart entrance. The road will remain open and crews will direct traffic.
