COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay will be smoke testing the storm sewer system on South Fourth Street between Elrod and Golden Avenue on Friday.
The smoke testing will help identify existing deficiencies with the sewer. During the tests, residents may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or holes from the ground. The smoke will not have an odor, is non-toxic, non-staining, will not create a fire hazard, and will dissipate after a few minutes.
For more information, contact the Coos Bay Public Works Department at 541-269-8918.