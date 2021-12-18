The Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved providing dispatching and 9-1-1 services to the city of North Bend at their last regular council meeting.
North Bend has been using the county’s dispatch services but agreed that transferring to the city of Coos Bay may offer quicker response times.
It’s something described as a “gap” in that the county dispatch first has to determine location and nature of call and then transfer again to the nearest agency for response. Under the agreement with Coos Bay, that makes responses more streamlined and quicker.
“It provides citizens of North Bend a greater service. Currently if you’re in North Bend, you’re transferred to county. There’s a gap and delay of services. This takes care of that gap. We provide this service to the city of Coquille and to the Tribes of Coquille, already and it works very well,” said Rodger Craddock, Coos Bay city manager.
The plan which has already been approved by the county, and the city of North Bend who authorized the contract.
The contract would be for 10.5 years, would include the city of North Bend paying $415,000 annually to be posted quarterly to the city of Coos Bay and would additionally call for the transfer of three dispatchers in order to have enough staff to take on the extra work.
The council also took testimony and voted in a second reading to approve a single tow service contract to Mast Brothers Towing.
They were met by testimony from other towing companies saying using a single service would hurt their companies and they requested council reconsider.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar argued that the rotating system of towing has not worked efficiently since many times the first few numbers on the list are unable to complete the tow thus leaving vehicles potentially in the street.
“Many times the tow company’s may deny the tow because they don’t have enough drivers or storage available,” said Chapanar.
A request for quote went out and only four companies responded, according to the chief. Of those, one met all the criteria which included inside storage big enough to accommodate all vehicles, especially those which may need to be separated and secured while evidence is gathered by the police.
The contract was intended to be for 24 months but after listening to several tow companies disappointed to no longer be under consideration, the council led by Councilor Stephanie Kilmer, decided to offer the contract to Mast Brothers towing for a period of 12 months.
“I think this would an opportunity for other operators after a year,” said Kilmer.
And finally, the Marshfield football team which won its first OSAA 4A state championship since 1992, requested support from the Coos Bay City Council to purchase rings for the winning teammates. The council while supportive of honoring the team in some way opted against spending public funds.
“I want to honor the team, but I don’t think this is a good use of city funds,” said Kilmer and the rest of council agreed.
Mayor Joe Benetti remarked that, “We could honor the team in some other way. I understand how you feel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In